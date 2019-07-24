Screenshot: Blizzard

So the new Overwatch character is a scientist? And he got feet?



The fact that Sigma, the new mad scientist of Overwatch, is not wearing shoes did not escape anyone’s notice. In fact, the internet is talking about it a lot. Meanwhile, a Blizzard character artist’s explanation that Sigma is barefoot to “sell the ‘asylum’ look” answers absolutely zero questions.

There are plenty of other jokes to make about Sigma, and the internet has made them. Observe:

Here’s one thing we’ve learned: if you wanna join the evil organization of Talon, you better have stupid shoes or zero shoes. I don’t make the rules.