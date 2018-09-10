Kanye West has a new song. It’s a lot.



Kanye has been having a year. He’s dropped an album, said that slavery was a choice, said that he’d like to have sex with his sisters-in-law, was the creative director of the Pornhub Awards, and now has a video that’s taking the internet by storm.

Let’s start with what we know. 1) This is a new song, debuted at the Pornhub Awards; 2) It features Lil Pump, of “Gucci Gang” fame; 3) It is extremely bad but the beat is hot; 4) It straight up looks like Roblox.

The internet has latched onto that last fact in particular.

Even Ye himself has acknowledged it:



The YouTuber Ramzoid also remade the whole song using only Roblox sound effects. It’s amazing.

There’s still a lot more going on in this video, which features the phrase “I’m a sick fuck, I like a quick fuck,” quite prominently, as well as the huge, weirdass suits.

If you need a palate cleanser now—I sure as hell do—please enjoy this video of Ye and Pump dancing to the Mii Channel Theme from the Wii. That’s how it is on this bitch of an Earth.