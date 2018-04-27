Hogwarts Mystery, a new mobile game based on the popular fantasy books, can be fun, but a lot of its content is gated behind some gnarly microtransactions. Harry Potter fans are not pleased.



When I checked out Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery yesterday, I was having a blast living out my dreams of being a wizard... until I ran out of energy while being strangled by a Devil’s Snare plant. You need energy to do the bulk of the game’s actions, and I had to wait for it to fill up to free before I could continue playing. That’s been the case for almost every player who’s talked about this game online. Hogwarts Mystery lets you know you can refill your energy by using some gems, the game’s premium currency, but it costs real money.

What should be some wish fulfillment fluff feels more like a cash grab. Harry Potter fans like myself aren’t too pleased. The fandom has been making some good jokes about it though:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a frustrating game. It’s fun when it actually lets me play it. There’s still fun to be had, though:

I hope you and Rowan enjoy that Good Charlotte concert in Hogsmeade, Enoby.