Overwatch fans have totally fallen for Brigitte Lindholme, the game’s latest hero. Fans have known about the character for a while. She was last seen in the November 2017 Overwatch short, “Honor and Glory,” and were hoping she’d end up as the next hero. They’re already making fanart, jokes, and realizing they’ve been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time.

Brigitte Lindholme is a support character with a huge shield who can also heal, which has a ton of people already declaring that she’s their new main.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others just love the character in general. I mean, she’s a badass engineer—that’s kind of dope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others can’t stop drawing her. I’m pretty excited for the fanart, to be honest. Her eyeliner is so on point.

Advertisement

Lots of people, myself included have just discovered that it’s pronounced Brig-geet-uh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, some people are disappointed. They were holding out for a different hero entirely: Jetpack Cat.

