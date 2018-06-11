Ever wanted to see Goku fight Naruto? Most of the internet does, and after seeing the Jump Force trailer, they can’t stop freaking out about it.



The upcoming game Jump Force is a cross over fighting game featuring some of the most iconic characters from boy’s manga magazine Shonen Jump. In this announcement trailer, we got to see Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Luffy from One Piece, Naruto from Naruto and even Light Yagami and Ryuk from Death Note. It is wild.

Unsurprisingly, anime fans all over the internet have lost their minds. I can’t blame them. Like, what in the hell is Light gonna do in this game? Write people to death?

