Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

On April 21, 1989, the Game Boy first went on sale in Japan. This year marks the handheld’s thirtieth anniversary. And this weekend, the internet was more than happy to celebrate.



The Game Boy went on to spawn several iterations including the Game Boy Color, the Game Boy Advance and the Game Boy Micro. It was also home to some of the best games of all time.

Using the tagline #ゲームボーイ30周年 (Game Boy’s 30th Anniversary), people posted photos of their collection, fan art, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement