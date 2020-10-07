Vote 2020 graphic
The Inevitable Funko Pop! Match-Three Mobile Game Is Here

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Funko Pop! Blitz
Funko Pop! BlitzFunko Pop!ToysFunkoiosandroidkotakucore
Illustration for article titled The Inevitable Funko Pop! Match-Three Mobile Game Is Here
Illustration: Funko

Available as a free download today on iTunes and Google Play, Funko Pop! Blitz is a fast-paced match-three game in which players collect pop culture icons and play with their heads. So far it’s got characters from Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Kung-Fu Panda, Universal Monsters, and Shrek. Eventually, it will have all the characters. Even you. Maybe.

Like the toys themselves, Funko Pop! Blitz is a timed collect-a-thon, only instead of trying to get as many toys as you can before you die or your spouse throws you out of your apartment, you’re matching Pop! heads as fast as you can to earn coins for more Pop! heads. Observe.

Each collected character has a special power that activates when enough of their heads are matched in a given round. Shrek pulls gunk out of his ear and throws it at the game board. Gross, but on-brand.

Weekly events will add new characters to the mix, starting with Jurassic Park dinosaurs before moving on to everything else. We are all Funko Pop! now.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

invadingduck
InvadingDuck | Zachary D Long

I don’t really have any opinions other than I once heard Funko Pops described as “Precious Moments figurines for nerds.”