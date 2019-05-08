Complete In Box is finally tackling a much-requested topic: The classic games of Sierra On-Line, one of the 80s’ and 90s’ most popular publishers of “big box” PC games. And to do it right, we teamed up with one of the best-known collectors of classic PC games, Metal Jesus.

Known as “Jason” to his friends, Metal Jesus runs a popular YouTube channel that’s home to lots of discussion about that wonderful era when PC games came in massive coffins of cardboard, the bigger the better. Jason even has some insider knowledge about this era, given that he worked for Sierra.

For our meet-up in Seattle’s famous Pink Gorilla retro games store, I knew I had to bring some games that would impress even the Metal Jesus himself. So I came prepared with my original editions of Sierra’s The Dark Crystal and King’s Quest. Jason brought his beautiful copy of the classic Space Quest III and a game that means a lot to him personally, Betrayal at Krondor.

As we go through each game in chronological order, we find out what made Sierra so special.

Complete In Box is Kotaku’s show taking a look back at old games through the lens of the box, the manual, and everything else it originally came with. Check back every Wednesday for the next month for more episodes.