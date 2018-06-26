I’ve always been fascinated by those games that we return to over and over again. I like to refer to them as “forever games.” They are the ones you’ve either played since you were a child, the ones that feel like favorite movies you know line by line.

With new games constantly coming out, it can be hard to justify returning to an old favorite. But sometimes you just need to revisit a classic and mine new experiences out of a game you know really well.

I recently sat down with two fellow Kotaku staffers, Gita Jackson and Kirk Hamilton, to talk about our favorite forever games and why we might just be playing these on our deathbeds.

Some of ours include Dark Souls, Dwarf Fortress, Streets of Rage 2, and Stardew Valley. As an avid player of both Tetris and Lumines, I’m pretty sure Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s upcoming Tetris Effect will easily find itself in my rotation for life. The trailer’s song even says “I’m yours forever. There is no end in sight for us.”

