iantothemax
Ian Walker
The folks behind indie darling Night in the Woods are working on a new game. Not much is known about the new project from worker-owned co-op The Glory Society, but it’s definitively not a sequel according to creative director Scott Benson. For now, just enjoy the GIF.

