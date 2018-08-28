The 2001 action-adventure game Onimusha: Warlords is getting a remaster, publisher Capcom said today. It’ll be out on January 15, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

The remaster, which runs $20, will come with “updated features including high-definition graphics, widescreen display option, analog stick support, a readily available Easy Mode option, and new soundtrack,” Capcom said.

This one is a little out of the blue. The Onimusha series both started and ended on the PlayStation 2, with three main games and a couple of spinoffs (along with a browser game that’s best not mentioned). Onimusha: Warlords is set in feudal Japan and stars a katana-wielding warrior, Samanosuke Akechi, as he sets out to rescue a princess.