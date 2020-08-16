The Finishing Touches

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Aldo Martinez is a 3D artist who has worked on stuff like Game of Thrones, Marvel movies and Furious 7.
You can see more of Aldo’s stuff at his Artstation page.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
DISCUSSION
For the marble statue, you do not want to chisel that roughly when you already have a very general shape, more likely it will be a pneumatic tool around the feet then a rasp or a file to refine the statue further so the chisel marks will be gone.
But it could be that the lady wanted to destroy the statue?