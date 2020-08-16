Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Finishing Touches

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
2
Save
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Aldo Martinez is a 3D artist who has worked on stuff like Game of Thrones, Marvel movies and Furious 7.

Advertisement

You can see more of Aldo’s stuff at his Artstation page.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
G/O Media may get a commission
Vizio 70” V-Series 4K HDR Smart TV
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
Illustration for article titled The Finishing Touches
Image: Aldo Martinez
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Sunday Comics: Reverse Vampire

Factorio Reaches 1.0 After Eight Years Of Development

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Rapper Sounds Like An Animal Crossing Character

DISCUSSION

em85
Emerald_Mara85

For the marble statue, you do not want to chisel that roughly when you already have a very general shape, more likely it will be a pneumatic tool around the feet then a rasp or a file to refine the statue further so the chisel marks will be gone.

But it could be that the lady wanted to destroy the statue?