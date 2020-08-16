The Finishing Touches

Image : Aldo Martinez

Aldo Martinez is a 3D artist who has worked on stuff like Game of Thrones, Marvel movies and Furious 7.



You can see more of Aldo’s stuff at his Artstation page.

Image : Aldo Martinez

Image : Aldo Martinez

Image : Aldo Martinez

Image : Aldo Martinez

Image : Aldo Martinez

Image : Aldo Martinez

Image : Aldo Martinez