The Fable Card Game That Survived The Death Of Lionhead Shuts Down In March

Remember Fable Fortune, the card game that famously survived the closure of Fable creators Lionhead Studios? After two and a half years of operation, it’s shutting down for good on March 4.

It was heartening to see a Fable game continue on after Microsoft shuttered Lionhead back in 2016. Mediatonic and Flaming Fowl Studios’ card-based spin-off was never a huge success, but it did allow the spirit of the role-playing series to live on for a few more years, and that’s something.

The closure was announced on January 30 via a post on the official Fable Fortune website, which no one noticed until now because again, the game was never a huge success. Poor Fable Fortune.