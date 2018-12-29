The Epic Games Store is giving away Super Meat Boy from now until January 10. You simply create a store account (if you don’t have one), click the Meat Boy image at the top of the page, and get the game. After that, you’re free to jump and slide and plop to your heart’s content.
