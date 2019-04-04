Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The Japanese government has announced that the new imperial era is Reiwa (令和). It has several meanings, but the official English translation is “Beautiful Harmony.” It’s also the name of an erotic game theme.



As Otakomu points out, when the official English translation was announced, singer Yui Sakakibara pointed out that “Beautiful Harmony” was the name of a song she sang...



Here is said opening theme song.

...which was for Bra-ban! The Bonds of Melody, an 18 years old and up erotic game with hardcore, albeit pixelated, sex scenes.

Advertisement

Twitter users in Japan have been posting images of what happens when they search “Beautiful Harmony” on Google.

One Twitter user pointed out that the obvious fact that the abbreviation for “Reiwa” is “R,” so I guess the erotic game connection is fitting.

Advertisement

“R 18", as in rated 18-and-up, will be in the year 2036, in case you are curious!