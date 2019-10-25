SteamedSteamedSteamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.
The Drifter is a “pulp adventure thriller” from the makers of multiplayer dungeon bonanza Crawl. It sports a similarly expressive, chunky pixel style, but otherwise, it looks totally different. An adventure game inspired by classics but drawing on the pacing and narrative focus of more recent genre standouts, it stars a murdered drifter who proceeds to awaken seconds before his own death. From there, the story expands to encompass “shadowy corporations, murder, and the thousand year obsession of a madman.” So yeah, sounds like it goes places! The Drifter doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s definitely one to watch.