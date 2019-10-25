The Drifter is a “pulp adventure thriller” from the makers of multiplayer dungeon bonanza Crawl. It sports a similarly expressive, chunky pixel style, but otherwise, it looks totally different. A n adventure game inspired by classics but drawing on the pacing and narrative focus of more recent genre standouts, it stars a murdered drifter who proceeds to awaken seconds before his own death. From there, the story expands to encompass “shadowy corporations, murder, and the thousand year obsession of a madman.” So yeah, sounds like it goes places! The Drifter doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s definitely one to watch.

