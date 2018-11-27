Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The Sega Dreamcast went on sale on November 27, 1998. Twenty years ago! Can you believe it?



The console launched nearly a year later in the United States on September 9, 1999.

While the console was discontinued on March 31, 2001, the Dreamcast was first home to numerous classics, including Shenmue, Sonic Adventure, Rez, Space Channel 5, Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Phantasy Star Online, among many, many others.

Folks have been sharing Dreamcast memories under the hashtag #ドリキャス20周年 (or “Dorikyasu 20 shuunen” or “Dreamcast 20th anniversary”).

