The Division 2's weekly State of the Game livestreams are on hiatus until January, a clear sign that the big Ubisoft game won’t get a notable update until early 2020, when its third episodic expansion is expected. The game was recently significantly improved, but has suffered from a lack of crowd-pleasing updates since its successful launch.
Stephen Totilo
