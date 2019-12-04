The Division 2's next apparel event will give players access to darker, more serious tactical gear, a response from the developers to backlash against earlier, goofier apparel events that offered things like Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops. It launches along with the goofier holiday event “Situation: Snowball” and a permadeath beta mode on December 10.
Stephen Totilo
