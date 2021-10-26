It’s no secret that February 2022 is practically exploding with video game releases, and now we can add one more to the list with The Division 2’s next major update, the latest in a string of notable Ubisoft delays.



Ubisoft announced today that The Division 2’s eighth season will drop next year rather than during the late 2021 release window the content was previously given.

“We remain confident that this content will bring an exciting experience to our players and pave the way for the future of The Division 2 with future title updates coming in 2022,” the announcement reads. “This additional time will allow our passionate development team to deliver the best quality for this new content. Of course, we will in the meantime continue to support the game and work on most pressing live issues.”

While the development team hasn’t divulged what this upcoming content entails, apart from a mysterious new game mode and a vague promise of “new ways to progress your agent with an emphasis on increasing build variety and viability,” Ubisoft plans to provide more details about the next season of The Division 2 in January 2022. It’s said to be the game’s most ambitious update since it launched in 2019.

Ubisoft’s late 2021 plans have been in disarray since the summer, when the company delayed major releases Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction by several months, the latter of which still awaits its January 2022 launch. Earlier this month, Ubisoft also postponed a closed beta test for Ghost Recon Frontlines, an ill-timed foray into the battle royale genre whose reveal was met by groans from the series’ player base.

Other games with which The Division 2’s new content will have to compete near the end of January 2022 and throughout February include Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Dying Light 2, King of Fighters XIV, Horizon Forbidden West, Sifu, major Destiny 2 expansion The Witch Queen, the Saints Row reboot, and Elden Ring. Of course, that’s only if no other delays get handed down, a constant possibility in the era of covid-19.