The Division is getting a sequel, set in a new city, and in a new season. The new game is coming March 15th, 2019 for XBox One, Playstation 4 and PC.



There will be more information at Ubisoft’s press conference tomorrow, but we got a look at an atmospheric trailer today during Microsoft’s briefing:

We also got a look at some gameplay via this very scripted walkthrough. A group of three players fight through some enemies, stumble upon Air Force One, and take back Capitol Hill. Honestly, looks incredibly dope.