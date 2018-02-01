Satoshi Matsuura is an illustrator and creature designer based in Tokyo. If you like Mike Mignola’s style, you’ll dig these monsters.

They’re a selection from a set of 72 he designed, with an impressive amount of individuality across the range.

You can see more of Matsuura’s work at his ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

