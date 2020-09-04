The Death Stranding PC Case Is Subtle

Screenshot : ツクモちゃんねる

With Death Stranding released on PC this July, emblazoned computer hardware and gear was only a matter of time. Here’s a look at the game’s upcoming PC case.



Mind you, this (above) is a rendition of the actual case...

It’s subtle, sure, but I don’t know how functional it is. Are those air vents enough? Below is the official trailer for the case from Tsukumo in Tokyo’s Akihabara.

But I do like how the case looks like something that would appear Death Stranding—and that I’d have to prevent from rusting. The release date is this fall and pricing hasn’t yet been announced.

