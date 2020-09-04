ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

The Death Stranding PC Case Is Subtle

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:death stranding
death strandingkojima productionsjapankotakueast
Screenshot: ツクモちゃんねる
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
With Death Stranding released on PC this July, emblazoned computer hardware and gear was only a matter of time. Here’s a look at the game’s upcoming PC case.

Mind you, this (above) is a rendition of the actual case...

It’s subtle, sure, but I don’t know how functional it is. Are those air vents enough? Below is the official trailer for the case from Tsukumo in Tokyo’s Akihabara.

But I do like how the case looks like something that would appear Death Stranding—and that I’d have to prevent from rusting. The release date is this fall and pricing hasn’t yet been announced. 

In case you missed it, check out Kotaku’s Death Stranding review.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

definers
Looks good, I don’t like when hardware screams for attention. I’m using Define 7 too and it’s a very practical case.