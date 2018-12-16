The mimics in Dark Souls kick so much ass, and now First 4 Figures are going to release a statue that commemorates how great these monsters are.

There is perhaps no greater feeling in a Dark Souls game than getting completely annihilated by a mimic that you were not prepared for. These creatures lurk in the deepest, darkest parts of the Dark Souls franchise and wait for you to get just a little too comfortable with your surroundings. You go up to a chest and, bam, you’re mimic food.

Now you’ll be able to get that in statue form. You can look across your domicile, see the tandem statues of “sitting” and “standing” mimics, and remember all the good times you had before. It’s really something.

If you want that experience, though, you’re going to have to fork over a lot of money to pre-order the mimic and its sitting companion. The statues are scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2020.