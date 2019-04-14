Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Viviane Herzog is an artist based in Canada who has worked on stuff like Assassin’s Creed and Day’s Gone.



You can see more of Viviane’s art at her personal site and ArtStation page.

