Today on Highlight Reel we have Battlefield V alpha clips, vegetative deer, C4 snipes, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- The Forest - Deer Hunting Technique 101 - Sublime50lbc
- Rainbow Six Siege - don’t c4 my friends pls - EagleClw
- State of Decay 2 - Alright Then - Crisu Komie
- Monster Hunter: World - あのね！！！爆破罠だよ！！！！！！！！！！！！！- kg7245
- Fortnite BR - Too close for comfort -(Direct file) Zarkahs
- Just Cause 3 - Jumping a Car Into a Flying Cargo Plane - General Jackass
- COD:WWII - It’s all about the #GreenWall 🙌 - OpTic Spratt
- Overwatch - BACKCAP BACKCAP - j3sus_tv
- The Crew 2 - excuse me - Tencer386
- The Crew 2 - nonononoyes - asexytaco
- Battlefield V (Alpha) - First @Battlefield 5 triple collat. - TheRushot
- Battlefield V (Alpha) - oh no - MoneyMakinMike
- Battlefield V (Alpha) - later - KillFrenZ
- Battlefield V (Alpha) - #BattlefieldV: Hans! Get the Panzerfaust! - GrizzleOnTwitch
- Yakuza Kiwami - Majima Goes Too Far... Away - falconpunch1
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!