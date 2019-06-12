The creators of Star Control have settled their lawsuit against the developer who made Star Control: Origins, a spiritual successor to the 1990 adventure game. And according to a new blog post by the Star Control devs, the “truly amicable settlement” involves exchanging homemade honey with homemade mead.
The creators of Star Control have settled their lawsuit against the developer who made Star Control: Origins, a spiritual successor to the 1990 adventure game. And according to a new blog post by the Star Control devs, the “truly amicable settlement” involves exchanging homemade honey with homemade mead.