Commandos, the classic PC stealth series, has been missing in action for years. No more: strategy publisher Kalypso (Tropico) has bought the rights to the games, with plans to bring them back.



This includes the obvious thing—re-releasing the existing games—but also more ambitious plans as well, with Kalypso’s Simon Hellwig saying they’re looking at “the development of a completely new games for all platforms [and] an extensive adaptation of the existing titles for contemporary technologies and platforms”.

Excellent news! In the meantime, if you’re a Commandos fan and have been looking for a similar experience, you should check out Shadow Tactics

(and, if you’re into board games, V-Commandos).