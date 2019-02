The classic role-playing games Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Icewind Dale, Planescape Torment, and Neverwinter Nights are coming to consoles for the first time later this year. That’ll be the enhanced edition of each game courtesy developer Beamdog, although they won’t tell me which consoles. Yep, I’m also hoping for Switch.