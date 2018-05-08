Alexandre Diboine is a freelance artist from France who worked on Revolting Rhymes, an animated short that was nominated for an Oscar this year.



You can see more of Alexandre’s work at his ArtStation page.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF