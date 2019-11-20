The Bug Pokémon Snom Is Actually Incredibly Violent

Snom, a precious Bug/Ice type Pokémon that’s new to the series with Sword and Shield, appears unassuming at first glance. At least until you see the Twitter account dedicated to exposing his inner thoughts.



I have a soft spot for bug type Pokémon. They fit naturally into the series’ themes of evolution, and they manage to transform a creepy creature into something much cuter. Snom is the best example of that kind of Pokémon logic: it evolves from a tiny little blob into a majestic moth-like creature. According to its Poké Dex entry, it eats snow and disguises itself as an icicle as it sleeps. What a cutie!

According to Snomposting, a Twitter account that tweets in first person from the perspective of a Snom, this tiny creature is much more aggressive than one would think.

This Snom also has an intense hatred of green Bug type Pokémon.

Snom, it appears, is an elitist when it comes to bugs. The correct parameters for a bug are to be as Snom-like as possible.

It’s shitposting, but from the mouth of Snom. He’s going to commit arson and then break out of jail.

Snom also only follows four people on Twitter. One of them is Lil Nas X. One day I hope to be as powerful as Snom.