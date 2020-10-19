Vote 2020 graphic
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Bomberman

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Evgeny Kashin is an artist at Sperasoft, who have helped out on everything from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Halo Infinite.

You can see more of Evgeny’s stuff at his Behance and ArtStation pages.

undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
undefined
Illustration: Evgeny Kashin
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

