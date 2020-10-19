The Bomberman

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Evgeny Kashin is an artist at Sperasoft, who have helped out on everything from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Halo Infinite.
You can see more of Evgeny’s stuff at his Behance and ArtStation pages.
