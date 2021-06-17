The Best Xbox Demos To Play This Weekend, Before They're Gone

Back for its second year, the Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event—which somehow didn’t get a more palatable name during its time off—puts up 40 demos of unreleased games, generally indies. Over the past few days, two of us—staff writer Ari Notis and weekend editor Zack Zweizen—have given a bunch of these demos a spin. Some are genuinely terrific, and certainly worth your time.
You can find all of the available games in the Microsoft Store on your Xbox, either by clicking a dedicated banner on the “Games” page or by punching “SGDemo” into the search function. (You might need to play around with the phrasing to get all of the games to show.) The event wraps up on Monday. If you only have the time or the internet bandwidth to play a handful, make these six your priority.
