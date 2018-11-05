Historical game sales data can be hard to come by, so I was quite interested to see NPD analyst Mat Piscatella tweet a series of all-time best-seller lists for the Nintendo 64, PlayStation 1, Saturn, Dreamcast, and Game Boy Color over the weekend. Some of these might surprise you!

The game industry’s sales numbers have historically been much more closed-off than those of other industries. While it’s easy to find the box office numbers from films, for example, U.S. game sales data is locked up behind a very expensive subscription to the NPD Group’s reports.

The charts tweeted by Piscatella aren’t totally complete—they rank games by dollar sales instead of unit sales, and they don’t have the exact numbers, just a comparative ranking. But it’s still valuable information. Here’s the data:

PlayStation

Crash Bandicoot

Gran Turismo

Final Fantasy VII

Gran Turismo 2

Crash Bandicoot: Warped

Tekken 3

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

Metal Gear Solid

Crash Bandicoot 2

Driver



Well, I guess Crash Bandicoot was really popular. Shame they couldn’t get one of them onto the PlayStation Classic. Also: Driver.

Nintendo 64

Super Mario 64

Goldeneye 007

Mario Kart 64

The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time

Pokemon Stadium

Donkey Kong 64

Star Fox 64

Super Smash Bros.

Diddy Kong Racing

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire



I knew Goldeneye was popular, but the second-best-selling game in the U.S.? Amazing. Also, look at Shadows of the Empire kicking ass there at #10.

Sega Saturn

Madden NFL 97

Nights Into Dreams

Virtua Fighter 2

Daytona USA

Virtua Cop

Tomb Raider

Sega Rally Championship

Sonic 3D Blast

World Series Baseball

Panzer Dragoon



Madden being the biggest Saturn game in the U.S. might strike you as strange, but remember that the Genesis was the premier system for the sports genre, and some percentage of those players were bound to move on to the next Sega system for their Madden fix.

Sega Dreamcast

NFL 2K

NFL 2K1

Sonic Adventure

NBA 2K

NBA 2K1

Crazy Taxi

Soul Calibur

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing

Shenmue

Resident Evil: Code Veronica



Speaking of Sega and sports...

Game Boy Color

Pokemon Silver

Pokemon Gold

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

Pokemon Pinball

Pokemon Crystal

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Donkey Kong Country

Pokemon Trading Card Game

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages



The final platform Piscatella ran the numbers on was Game Boy Color. No surprise that it’s shot through with every Pokemon game for the short-lived platform, plus Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong. The dark horse here is clearly the Yu-Gi-Oh game. Also, a “better luck next time” to Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, which we must assume is a very close #11.