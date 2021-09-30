Avid Game Pass users know that new titles come and go on a weekly basis. We took the undertaking upon ourselves to play every new title on Game Pass this month, and three games really stood out from the rest. Check out the video above to see our picks for the best ways to make the most of your monthly subscription.

What Game Pass games have you guys been enjoying lately? The lineup, to Microsoft’s credit, is getting better all the time. Just last night at the Tokyo Game Show for example, the Seattle-based company announced that Scarlet Nexus, the anime vampire game, will be available for subscribers. That’s in addition to new standouts like Sable, among others. Just today, Microsoft is adding Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, PC) and Unsighted (Console, PC)—and on October 1st, folks can expect to see Phoenix Point (console) in the list as well. That’s not counting another announcement that landed this week: Marvel’s Avengers will be getting a second shot on the service. As we said earlier in September, truly, Game Pass is blowing up right now. There’s something for everyone in here.

Microsoft’s willingness to add brand-new games day-of release to the service makes it a tremendous value for anyone who owns an Xbox of some sort, or folks who enjoy PC gaming. It’s especially great if you have both platforms, as some games allow you to do cross-saves, if not crossplay with supported titles. It might, at this point, be the best deal in gaming you can get—especially since the inclusions see highly-anticipated first-party Microsoft titles into the mix.

At this point I probably sound like that one Game Pass advertising meme from earlier in the year, huh? Well, that’s just absurd. But not nearly as absurd as Microsoft letting you play Halo Infinite the day it’s out for only $9.99 a month!