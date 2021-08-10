The Ascent is an isometric shooter, and a beautiful one at that, but I’m honestly surprised at how good it looks once you break the camera off and zoom it down to ground level.



Griff has done just that in the video below, using Universal Unreal Engine 4 Unlocker and a free camera to explore the world as though you were able to in first-person.

Look at that detail! For a game that was supposed to be played from a birds-eye view, there’s a ton of little touches and flourishes that you’d likely never even see in a standard playthrough, let alone get to stop and investigate .

It’s not really playable like this, sadly, but then that’s not how the game was designed, so whatever! Not every video like this has to be about fundamentally changing the way we play a game, sometimes it’s just nice to take a little tour and appreciate a little more the work that went into something we’re enjoying.