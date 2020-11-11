The Art Of Watch Dogs: Legion

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
The latest Watch Dogs game might be set in a real place, but Ubisoft’s vision for near-future London still took a lot of work to pull together.
In this gallery you’ll find a selection of pieces from a number of artists who worked on the game. It’s not everything from everyone, but it’s enough to give you a good cross-section of the kind of stuff involved in plotting and designing a game like this, from drone models to environmental concepts.
You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio below.
