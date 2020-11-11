Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Art Of Watch Dogs: Legion

Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:watch dogs legion
watch dogs legionartkotaku core
Save
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

The latest Watch Dogs game might be set in a real place, but Ubisoft’s vision for near-future London still took a lot of work to pull together.

In this gallery you’ll find a selection of pieces from a number of artists who worked on the game. It’s not everything from everyone, but it’s enough to give you a good cross-section of the kind of stuff involved in plotting and designing a game like this, from drone models to environmental concepts.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio below.

Nacho Yagüe

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iWatch Dogs: Legion/i
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Adrien Girod

undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Félicien Nourry

undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Vin Hill

undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Two Dots Studio

undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Ben Nicholas

undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

Raphaëlle Deslandes

undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion

George Varodi

undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
undefined
Image: Watch Dogs: Legion
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

PlayStation 5: The Kotaku Review

How To Move Your PlayStation 4 Stuff To Your PlayStation 5

The XIII Remake Is Not Good

My First Three Hours With Destiny 2: Beyond Light

DISCUSSION