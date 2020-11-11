The Art Of Watch Dogs: Legion

The latest Watch Dogs game might be set in a real place, but Ubisoft’s vision for near-future London still took a lot of work to pull together.

In this gallery you’ll find a selection of pieces from a number of artists who worked on the game. It’s not everything from everyone, but it’s enough to give you a good cross-section of the kind of stuff involved in plotting and designing a game like this, from drone models to environmental concepts.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio below.

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Félicien Nourry

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Vin Hill

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion

Image : Watch Dogs: Legion