Twenty years on from the release of the first film in the trilogy, New Zealand’s Weta Workshop have dropped a bunch of concept art from the whole Lord of the Rings series.

We’ve done a general showcase on Weta’s stuff before here on Fine Art, but this is a specific look at a ton of pieces that went into the production of Fellowship of the Ring, Two Towers and Return of the King. And it is glorious. Like, given the age of these—some dating from 1999—I’m talking genuine pencil art, the roughest of sketches that would eventually lead to some of the most memorable pieces of character art in movie history.

You can see more of Weta’s stuff at their ArtStation page and company site.

THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING

THE TWO TOWERS

THE RETURN OF THE KING

