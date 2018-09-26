The closure of Telltale this week brings an end to over a decade of adventure game development that touched on everything from Back to the Future to Bone to Monkey Island to Batman to Game of Thrones.
I thought tonight, then, we could look back at a bunch of the art that went into some of the company’s games, from a range of artists (some who have previously left the company, others who were with it until the end) responsible for all kinds of stuff.
You can find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.
Brian Matyas
John Grello
Michael Broussard
Jason Courtney
Derek Stratton
Joyce Xu
Bruce Glidewell
Gray Rogers
Min Fu
Rolf Mohr
Robin Chyo
GFactory Studio
Evan Yovaisis
Megan Gritzfeld
