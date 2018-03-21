Rare’s Sea Of Thieves is the big game release for this week, so now’s as good a time as ever to take a look behind the scenes and check out some of the work that went into creating its Cartoon Caribbean.

The first images you’ll see below are from the official book Tales from the Sea of Thieves, by Paul Davies & Titan, while the next batch are pieces from some other artists involved on the project.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

Art from Tales from the Sea of Thieves, by Adam Park, Peter Hentze, Ryan Stevenson, Mike Chapman and the rest of the Sea of Thieves team.

