The Art Of Obsidian's The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is one of the best games of the year, so it’s a treat tonight to be sharing some of the concept art that went into the game’s production.
Below is a sample of work from some of the artists responsible for the game’s look, ranging from character art to weapon design to environments to graphic design.
You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.
Breanna Guthrie, Concept Artist
Bobby Hernandez, Senior Concept Artist
Hannah Kennedy, Concept Artist
Brian Menze, Senior Concept Artist
