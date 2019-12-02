Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Art Of Obsidian's The Outer Worlds

Luke Plunkett
The Outer Worlds is one of the best games of the year, so it’s a treat tonight to be sharing some of the concept art that went into the game’s production.

Below is a sample of work from some of the artists responsible for the game’s look, ranging from character art to weapon design to environments to graphic design.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Breanna Guthrie, Concept Artist

Bobby Hernandez, Senior Concept Artist

Hannah Kennedy, Concept Artist

Brian Menze, Senior Concept Artist

