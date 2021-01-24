Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Art Of Mike Nash

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
2
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Mike Nash
Illustration: Mike Nash
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Australian artist Mike Nash, perhaps best known for his work designing robots for Horizon Zero Dawn and the film Chappie, has died.

The news was announced by friends last week on social media. We first featured Nash’s work here back in 2011, and some of his more prominent creations—like the one below—have remained benchmarks for fans and art students alike years after they were first posted.

undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
Nash’s ArtStation page has been memorialised to preserve his work, so if you’d like to see more of his stuff—particularly his Horizon Zero Dawn dinosaurs—you can find that here.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
undefined
Illustration: Mike Nash
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

ClenchMask

Good stuff. Absolutely adore the dino designs in HZD. 