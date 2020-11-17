The Art Of League Of Legends' K/DA

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
League of Legends’ fake girl group, K/DA, have some new music videos out, and also recently got some new skins and events. Seeing as we haven’t taken a look at League of Legends for a while here on Fine Art, I figured tonight might be a good time to look at the work that went into all that.
If you haven’t seen the new videos a lot of what we’ll be looking at is featured in, here they are:
Anyway, to the art! You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.
DISCUSSION