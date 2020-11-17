Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Art Of League Of Legends' K/DA

Image: Riot Games
lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:league of legends
league of legendsk/damusicriot gamesart
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
League of Legends’ fake girl group, K/DA, have some new music videos out, and also recently got some new skins and events. Seeing as we haven’t taken a look at League of Legends for a while here on Fine Art, I figured tonight might be a good time to look at the work that went into all that.

If you haven’t seen the new videos a lot of what we’ll be looking at is featured in, here they are:

Anyway, to the art! You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Oscar Vega

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iLeague Of Legends/i K/DA
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games

Rheekyo

Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games

Jordan Ewing

Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games

Matthew Johnson

Ignatius Tan

Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Image: Riot Games
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

