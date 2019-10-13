Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

The new Ghost Recon is out, and while it’s maybe not a high water mark for the series, it’s still got some cool guns and drones and Jon Berthals that we’ll take a look at tonight in this feature on the art that went into the making of the game.

This isn’t every piece from everyone who was on Breakpoint, but it’s a good cross-section of stuff ranging from concept sketches to 3D modelling.

You’ll find links to each featured artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Gloria

Advertisement

Advertisement