Fine Art[Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)  

The new Ghost Recon is out, and while it’s maybe not a high water mark for the series, it’s still got some cool guns and drones and Jon Berthals that we’ll take a look at tonight in this feature on the art that went into the making of the game.

This isn’t every piece from everyone who was on Breakpoint, but it’s a good cross-section of stuff ranging from concept sketches to 3D modelling.

You’ll find links to each featured artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Alexis Rives

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Geoffrey Bire

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Wil Wells

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Joe Gloria

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Aymeric Thevenot

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Mathieu Frossard

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint

loïc [Liok] bramoullé

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Ghost Recon Breakpoint