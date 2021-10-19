As people finally settle in with Ubisoft’s latest Far Cry game, now’s the perfect time to look at some of the designs and models that went into its development.

This is the first time we’ve looked specifically at a Far Cry game here on Fine Art since 2014, which is nice, since whatever your thoughts on the series’ design, it never fails to produce some wildly colourful stuff to look at .

Advertisement

Our showcase tonight will be looking at a selection of works from a variety of artists; while obviously not a complete catalogue of everyone who worked on every aspect of the game, it’s still enough to give us a useful cross-section of the kind of stuff that was part of Far Cry 6's creation.

You’ll find links to each artist’s individual portfolio in their names below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement