Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.

With two seasons now under its belt, Castlevania’s animated series is looking cool as hell. Here’s a bit of a celebration of that, with a collection of art that went into the series’ production.

There’s not only character and background/environment art, but some 3D stuff, logos, posters and even animation as well.

You’ll find links to the artists responsible in their names.

Frederator Studios

Spencer Wan

Robby Johnson



Bo Li



Jose Vega

Sean Randolph

Sean Vo

Stéphane Wootha Richard

Stephen Stark



Tucker Roche

Billy Garretsen

Justin Kauffman

Danny Moll