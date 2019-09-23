Fine Art[Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)  

Borderlands 3 is out, so tonight I figured we’d take a look at a bunch of art that went into the game’s production.

Below you’ll find a cross-section of works from throughout development of the game, from the earliest sketches through to completed character art. And while it’s not everything from everyone involved, it’s a good showcase of stuff that’ll give Borderlands fans a cool look behind the scenes of where everything in the game came from.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Max Davenport

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Amanda Christensen

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Jens Claessens

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Kevin Duc

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Robert Chew

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Adrien Debos

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Liquid Development

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Tyler Ryan

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Kevin Penrod

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Danny Gardner

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3
Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3

Tris Baybayan

Illustration for article titled The Art Of Borderlands 3