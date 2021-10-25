Tonight’s Fine Art is focused entirely on Turtle Rock’s new Back 4 Blood, the studio’s latest attempt to take the formula they almost perfected with Left 4 Dead and, well, perfect it.

While they didn’t quite manage that (for Zack at least) , the game still has some cool ideas. It also has some nice stuff going on visually that is able to both link the game to Left 4 Dead while also clearly saying, hey, this is something new.

The stuff you’re about to see isn’t every piece done by everyone who worked on the game. Nor is everyone an employee, or still an employee of, Turtle Rock. It is, however, a cross-section of art that should give you a good idea of what Turtle Rock were thinking during development, and combines both conceptual illustrations as well as more final stuff like character models.

You’ll find links to each artist/studio’s portfolio in their names below.

