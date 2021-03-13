Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

The Amazing Astro's Playroom Soundtrack Is Now Streaming Everywhere, Bringing Joy To All

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
Illustration for article titled The Amazing Astro&#39;s Playroom Soundtrack Is Now Streaming Everywhere, Bringing Joy To All
Image: Sony / Playstation

You can now easily listen to “I’m Your GPU” all day, every day.

One of the best things about the PS5 wasn’t raytracing graphics or fast loading times. It was Astro’s Playroom, the short, free, and amazing platformer included in every console. And one of the best parts of that game was the killer soundtrack. Now that soundtrack is available on basically every popular music streaming platform: YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and even Tidal.

Advertisement

Here’s the full song list.

  1. “That’s The Way To Do It”
  2. “CPU Plaza”
  3. “I’m Your GPU”
  4. “SSD”
  5. “Follow Me (Into The Storm) [Playroom Remix]”
  6. “Botdi Beach”
  7. “Cooling Springs”
  8. “PlayStation Labo & Gatcha”
  9. “GPU Jungle (Powerup & Boss)”
  10. “SSD Speedway (Powerup & Boss)”
  11. “CPU Plaza (After Dark)”
  12. “They Don’t Make’m Like They Used To”
  13. “CRT-Rex”
  14. “4K-Rex”
  15. “Let’s Do This”
  16. “Goal”
  17. “Uplifting Little Number”
  18. “I Am Astro Bot [Playroom Remix]”
  19. “Memories of Play”
  20. “CPU Plaza (Mashup Overture)”

The soundtrack was composed by Kenneth Young, who also did the music for a bunch of LittleBigPlanet games. If you want to read more about this great soundtrack, check out my past Morning Music post about it.

You can also buy it on iTunes and Amazon Music for about $11. I expect a lot of people are going to be jamming away this weekend to these songs. While GPU is for sure the hit of the bunch, don’t sleep on SSD. It’s a banger.

G/O Media may get a commission
Westinghouse 42" Full HD Smart Roku TV
Westinghouse 42" Full HD Smart Roku TV

   .

Related Stories

Advertisement
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION