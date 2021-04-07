Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Alex Kidd Remake Is Looking Sharp

Luke Plunkett
Image: Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX

Alex Kidd is one of my earliest console gaming memories, and I was so obsessed with it I used to bug my parents to rent a Sega Master System for the weekend just so I could play it. So I am keeping a very close eye on the upcoming Alex Kidd in Miracle World remake.

It’s coming out in June on PC, both PlayStations and both Xboxs and the Switch. And it...looks really good? The Jan-ken-pon sections in particular look great, and when I had to look up how to spell that properly I also see that there hasn’t been a new Alex Kidd game since 1990, so I am pretty damn excited to play this.

Fun fact: I learned the word “Ziggurat” from this game.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

So in 2021 they’re remaking an 8-bit game in a faux-16-bit style…

No joke, I can get behind that 100%. It looks so much nicer to me than most of the HD, hand-drawn sprites these remakes usually have. I’ll keep an eye on this one (having never played the original game).